Fleet Week Miami: Schedule of events, information

MIAMI — Fleet Week is anchoring in Miami for the first time.

After more than three decades at Port Everglades, Fleet Week has shipped farther south to PortMiami.

Broward County had been home to South Florida's Fleet Week since 1990.

More than 3,000 servicemembers representing the U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard are converging in Miami for a week of activities.

What ships are coming?

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman will serve as the centerpiece of Miami's inaugural Fleet Week.

Because the Truman will be several miles offshore, public tours are not available.

Although the Truman can't be toured, four other U.S. military ships will be docked at PortMiami for public visits.

They are the following:

USS Bataan: amphibious assault ship

USS Normandy: guided missile cruiser

USS Leyte Gulf: guided missile cruiser

USCGS Seneca: Coast Guard cutter

How can I visit?

Tours of the ship are available Monday through Saturday.

Weekday tours are available in the afternoons and evenings, while Saturday's tours are available in the morning and afternoon.

Tour times are as follows:

Monday to Friday: 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Saturday: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Entry is free but tickets are required. Free tickets are available 48 hours in advance of each day. Links to claim tickets will be posted here beginning at 8 a.m.

Visitors will receive a designated time to minimize wait times. All ticketed visitors are asked to arrive at the terminal at least 30 minutes ahead of their designated times. Government-issued photo identification is required for adults.

Tickets will only be available for 48 hours in advance and until all tickets have been reserved for each day. There is a limit of six tickets per tour.

Visitors can tour as many ships as they would like, but each ship requires a reservation. It is recommended that visitors allow at least two hours between each tour time.

Open-toed footwear is not permitted on the ships for safety reasons. Anyone not wearing proper footwear will be denied boarding.

Photography is only allowed in designated areas.