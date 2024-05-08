'I'm just thrilled:' South Florida sailors and marines return home for Fleet Week Miami

MIAMI — Marines on the USS Bataan are ready for another day showcasing their equipment at Fleet Week Miami and heading out to see the area.

From Miami all the way up to the Treasure Coast, sailors and marines told WPTV they’re proud to represent the communities they grew up in and see the people they grew up with.

Amid the hustle and bustle of Port of Miami, U.S. Marine Corps chief warrant officer three Mark Pellon walks up the ramp to the USS Bataan, now docked in his own hometown.

"I grew up here in Miami," Pellon said. "I went to school here at Nautilus Middle School in Miami Beach."

It's a full circle moment for the director of the second marine division band, who now gets to perform at his old high school.

"I'll be able to look at the chairs I literally sat in. And those kids weren’t even born when I joined," Pellon said.

Marine first Sgt. Ivan Ricardo’s father lives in Port St. Lucie. He hopes to be reunited with both the people and places he loves.

"Tradition. Maybe hit up Stuart, Jensen Beach. I'm just thrilled," Ricardo said.

Master Sgt. Jacky Brun represents the folks he grew up with, too. Born in the French Martinique, he was raised in South Florida and has recruited across the region.

"It's gratifying. It's rewarding to give back, especially for a country that took an immigrant like myself," Brun said.

A chance for these marines to tell their stories and share their experiences in the very place their journeys first began.

"That’s one of the cool things. We’re made up of such a diverse community. We kind of reflect the nation. And here in Miami where the cultures are so diverse, I hope they take away that we reflect that," Pellon said.

Pellon actually is performing at his Miami high school on Wednesday, the same place he was recruited years ago.