'They're part of our Naval family,' Navy secretary talks South Florida military families at Fleet Week

MIAMI — The Navy’s finest is in Miami right now for the city’s inaugural Fleet Week.

Our Navy veteran and WPTV anchor Mike Trim spent the day at Port Miami for the opening ceremonies and ship tours.

The top dignitary at the ceremony was Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Torro. He was born in Cuba and immigrated to the United States as a refugee in 1962.

Del Torro was a Navy officer for 22 years and now commands a $225 billion budget for the Department of the Navy.

Mike was able to ask him an important question, and listen up if you know anyone that serves in the Navy or Marines.

"There are a lot of active duty military families from Palm Beach County, down to here. As Secretary of the Navy, what’s your message to them, as Secretary of the Navy, like something they can latch onto?" Trim asked.

“To all the veterans out there and all the military families out there, thank you for your service and sacrifice," Del Torro answered. "You know, we just don’t recruit the sailor or marine, we recruit the entire family. They’re a part of our Naval family. We want to take care of them. We want to thank them. We appreciate them for everything they’ve done. And they can see what’s great about this Navy and Marine Corps team here in Miami.”

Secretary Del Torro took time to talk to several high school sea cadets after the ceremony.

To reserve free tickets to visit three U.S. Navy ships and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, click here.