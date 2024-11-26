Non-profit started by law enforcement motorcyclists to raise money for families of fallen PBSO officers Dec. 7

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Families and friends are grieving the loss of the three Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) deputies who died in the line of duty last week.

It's an emotional time that the Palm Beach Fallen Officers Foundationhopes to fill with support as loved ones prepare to say their goodbyes.

"Lots of cops ride. It was hard to hold back the tears most of the day," Justin Gratten, a former Manalapan Police officer, said. "When one motorman goes down it's tragic. Three at the same time? Unheard of."

Gratten, a member of the Palm Beach County-based foundation, said he didn't know the victims but is ready to help.

"There's nothing we can say, do, give, to get you through it, but you will get through it," Gratten said. "There's nothing that we can do to make it better but we're just there to make it less stressful."

The non-profit, headquartered in West Palm Beach, started as a law enforcement motorcycle club five years ago. Members started the Fallen Officers Foundation within the past year to maximize its ability to fundraise and help support the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Some families, the financial support is enough just to know that we were there to help, if they need emotional support if they'd like to show up at the event if they just need some time for prayer, whatever they need that we can do," said Gratten. "If they needed five of us to show up and move some stuff into the truck, whatever it was we would do it."

Over the last half-decade, the nonprofit has helped support about a dozen local law enforcement families with loved ones hurt or killed in the line of duty.

"It hits close to home having been a former law enforcement officer myself and a motorcycle rider," Zion Todd, foundation member and former Florida Highway Patrol trooper, said.

Todd said in his eight years on the job, he laid five friends in law enforcement to rest.

"That number should be zero, and everyone should be able to go home," said Todd.

As of October, 90 officers died in the line of duty this year, according to the FBI. That's a 12.5% increase compared to the 80 who had died by October 2023.

PBFOF is planning a benefit fundraiser event next Saturday from noon to 7 p.m at their headquarters, 1401 Allendale Road in West Palm Beach, where proceeds will go to help the families of the PBSO deputies.

