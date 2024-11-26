$25,000 on it's way to families of three fallen deputies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the immediate aftermath of three Palm Beach County deputies dying, an organization is providing immediate assistance.

Starting Tuesday, 25 thousand dollars is being distributed to the families of Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller, and Corporal Luis Paez.

All three were motorcycle deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

They were struck by a Jeep SUV on Nov. 21 while stopped on the shoulder of Southern Boulevard, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

The assistance is happening through LEAF, or Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation.

It was created after Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Bohne was shot 5 times by a suspect in 1986.

WPTV Anchor Mike Trim introduced you to Bohne earlier this year when he was inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.

In the wake of Bohne’s shooting, fellow law enforcement rallied around to support him.

He did the same months later for another deputy.

Now, for 36 years, LEAF has quickly helped law enforcement families in times of death and serious injury.

The 21st accident with three deputies is like something they’ve never seen.

LEAF President John Wegner said, “We work immediately, we’re very swift in getting relief to the families in their time of need. And unfortunately, this is one of the more catastrophic events that we’ve had to encounter and deal with during the course of the 30 years we’ve been involved with this foundation granting officers relief and their families.”

LEAF leadership say the organization continues to check in on the families and provide help where needed for years to come.

LEAF raises funds through a big golf fundraiser in April.

If you’d like to learn how you can help this foundation help other law enforcement families in need, visit https://www.leafpbc.org/