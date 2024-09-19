Watch Now
MUGSHOT RELEASED: Palm Beach Sheriff's Office releases mugshot of Ryan Wesley Routh

Routh is currently facing two charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number
During Monday's eight-minute hearing, a stoic Routh told the court he is indigent and is being represented by a public defender
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, has had his mugshot released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said that Routh answered in the affirmative when officers asked him if he knew why he was being stopped. The vehicle was stopped at about 2:14 p.m. on northbound Interstate 95 in Martin County.

The license plate on the Nissan SUV in which Routh was stopped was registered to a 2012 Ford truck that has been reported stolen, according to authorities.

