MUGSHOT RELEASED: Palm Beach Sheriff's Office releases mugshot of Ryan Wesley Routh

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, has had his mugshot released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

PBSO

Routh is currently facing two charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Officials said that Routh answered in the affirmative when officers asked him if he knew why he was being stopped. The vehicle was stopped at about 2:14 p.m. on northbound Interstate 95 in Martin County.

The license plate on the Nissan SUV in which Routh was stopped was registered to a 2012 Ford truck that has been reported stolen, according to authorities.

More of WPTV's coverage of Trump assassination attempt below:

Trump Suspect in Trump apparent assassination faces these charges Dave Bohman

Trump Martin County sheriff details how they captured assassination suspect on I-95 Romelo Styles

Trump What we know about suspect in Trump assassination attempt Adriana Gomez Licon

Trump Residents who live near Trump golf club saying this after assassination attempt Zitlali Solache

Trump 'Shocked and saddened': Democratic leaders weigh-in on assassination attempt Joel Lopez

National Politics Trump: Law enforcement was 'absolutely outstanding' responding to gunman Justin Boggs

Trump 'See something, say something': Woman says she saw suspect's SUV surrounded Aja Dorsainvil