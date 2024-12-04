Moving, traditional tribute to fallen deputies

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As members of a group known as the motormen, deputies Ignacio 'Dan' Diaz, Deputy Ralph 'Butch' Waller and Cpl. Luis Paez were part of an elite unit.

During Tuesday's service, the motormen were called on to say good-bye in a moving and traditional tribute to the motorcycle patrol.

Members of this unit in their white uniforms and helmets dropped a small replica of what's known as the wheel and arrow patch in the boots of the fallen deputies.

The wheel signifies the traffic unit, the arrow showing they're armed and the wing is attached to represent speed.

After the deputies dropped the replica in the boot, they gave their fallen officers and final salute.

The motor unit is one of the most elite and local enforcement says less than half actually pass the rigorous program.

