Law enforcement agencies reflect on 'journalistic integrity' of WPTV anchor Shannon Cake

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The entire team at WPTV is celebrating longtime journalist Shannon Cake as she anchors her final few newscasts at the television station she's called home for more than two decades.

Through her work at WPTV, Cake has made lasting connections with law enforcement that are built on trust and time. WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass is exploring those formative connections with some of the area's most respected leaders in law enforcement.

WATCH BELOW: Law enforcement discuss relationships built with WPTV's Shannon Cake

Law enforcement agencies reflect on 'journalistic integrity' of WPTV's Shannon Cake

Cake has worked closely with Frank Goode on the LEO Awards, which recognizes the best in local law enforcement since 2009.

"You can just see the care and concern and respect that Shannon puts out toward the law enforcement community," Goode said.

Cake goes above and beyond her emcee duties at the LEO Awards each year, getting to know each nominee personally, their back-story and what makes them thrive on their path to protect and serve.

"She's the best," Goode said. "She's real tough in what she does, but that emotion of hers ... to see her standing up at the stage, listening to these stories, and you'll see her get emotional, and a lot of reporters wouldn't do that."

Former Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg echoed that sentiment.

"She cares so much," Aronberg said.

Aronberg emphasized Cake's Dirty Dining reports, where she made it her mission to clean up unsavory restaurant practices.

"There was no system of accountability," Aronberg said. "Because of Shannon's stories, I was able to help pass an ordinance at the local level that exists to this day that reminds consumers they're entitled to inspection reports upon request. There has to be a sign outside every restaurant. That was in direct response to Shannon's series on Dirty Dining."

"When you think of Channel 5, you think of Shannon Cake," Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said. "She's been able to maintain one of the most important traits of a really good journalist. That's journalistic integrity."

Bradshaw said he always answers the phone when Cake calls, especially during hurricane coverage.

"It didn't matter if this thing was coming at 100 mph, she got out there to make sure people knew what was going on and feel safe," Bradshaw said. "I built this relationship with Shannon on trust. I can trust her to do the right thing, say the right thing and get the right information out."

Sometimes, as Riviera Beach Police Chief Michael Coleman explained, it's Cake that brings the right and critical information to law enforcement. He recalled an awful case when he said a middle school student was beaten just a few blocks from campus.

"That Saturday morning, I called my whole team in and we were able to make an arrest of two kids, and we brought some resources for that kid so he could heal," Coleman said. "To this day, I saw that kid a week ago and he was doing better, and Mrs. Cake was able to look for housing for this kid and for the mom. So, she was not just a journalist. She was a community activist working for the good of the community and her passionate self — she wanted to know why this kid was jumped and what failed."

Cake's heart is threaded through every story she tells, and it's no surprise that many who've worked with her closely over the years call her a friend.

"You gave me the platform to speak my truth about the positivity taking place in Riviera Beach," Coleman said. "So, I love you and thank you so much for what you have done."

"I look back and just see you as a leader of our community," Aronberg said. "Me, as someone who benefited from your leadership, your service, your integrity and most of all from your friendship."

