WPTV Anchor Shannon Cake: A look back at her 29-year career at the news station

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — For nearly three decades, Shannon Cake has graced our homes and won our hearts. A beloved friend, colleague, and leader at WPTV, it’s time to bid her farewell as she embarks on new challenges and adventures.

Friday marks her final broadcast at WPTV, and in celebration of her incredible journey, we honor the enduring impact she’s had on all of us and the community.

Celebrating WPTV Anchor Shannon Cake: A look back at her career

Shannon has consistently served as the calm and reassuring voice during tumultuous times, guiding us through hurricanes and tornadoes with grace and professionalism. We can still remember the moments when a driver shared his terrifying experience during a tornado warning, with Shannon listening intently, her empathy shining through.

She has built her reputation as a tenacious journalist, relentlessly seeking the truth. In the pursuit of stories, people often scatter like roaches when Contact 5 Investigator Shannon Cake comes calling.

And yes, Shannon is multilingual—she speaks Chinese. This skill comes from her childhood spent in Hong Kong during her father’s Army career, providing her with a unique perspective on diverse communities.

Over her remarkable 29-year tenure at WPTV, Shannon has been a staunch advocate for viewers, championing causes that matter. Her investigative reporting on unsanitary nail salons opened our eyes and made all of us think twice before getting a manicure.

Shannon's courage in journalism has earned her an impressive array of accolades—including a staggering 26 Emmy Awards—testament to her dedication to the craft.

In 2019, she conducted a poignant interview with bestselling author James Patterson, who discussed his book "Filthy Rich," which explores the life of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Patterson remarked to Shannon, “I think if I was writing about a character like this, I’d tone it down. It’s not possible. Nobody would believe this.”

Her stories have spanned the spectrum, from the disturbing to the deeply inspiring. When she learned about a local group supporting Gold Star children during the Christmas season, Shannon didn’t hesitate to step in and help spread the word, demonstrating her commitment to uplifting the community.

A dedication to veteran causes comes naturally to Shannon. As the daughter of a retired Army colonel and the wife of a Navy veteran, her desire to serve is inherent. Born at Fort Knox, Kentucky, she proudly shares her life with her husband Joe and their two wonderful boys, Joseph and Christian.

While Shannon is a top-notch journalist and news anchor, it is her role as a devoted mother that she cherishes most. As we celebrate Shannon Cake’s extraordinary career, we also thank her for the countless moments of inspiration and integrity she has shared with us.

Her legacy at WPTV will undoubtedly endure.