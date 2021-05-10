FDLE investigation finds no wrongdoing by PBSO, State Attorney's Office in Jeffrey Epstein plea deal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has finished an investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case, finding no wrongdoing by either prosecutors or law enforcement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the FDLE in August 2019 to investigate "irregularities surrounding the prior state investigation and the ultimate plea agreement" for Epstein in 2008.

The FDLE investigation focused on the plea deal reached with Epstein by prosecutors in the State Attorney's Office of the 15th Judicial Circuit and Epstein's incarceration and work-release program, which was overseen by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The investigative summaries released by the FDLE Monday found "no evidence was developed to substantiate that any identified PBSO member engaged in criminal activity during the performance of their duties associated with PBSO's housing and supervision of Jeffrey Epstein."

The FDLE also concluded "no evidence was developed that any identified individual engaged in criminal activity during the performance of their duties associated with the criminal investigation, prosecution or court proceedings," clearing the State Attorney's Office as well.

The report notes that "Epstein was provided differential treatment" while in custody of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, but says the actions "were explained by PBSO and were determined not to be a criminal matter."

Epstein's work release program allowed him to leave his jail cell for up to twelve hours a day, six days a week.

Contact 5 previously reported that his private driver picked up Epstein, sometimes in a limousine, and transported him to his office in West Palm Beach while on work release.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender and wealthy financier, was found dead inside his Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019, of an apparent suicide.

His one-time girlfriend and close confidant, Ghislaine Maxwell, was charged in July 2020 for her alleged role in the sexual abuse and exploitation of multiple minors. Maxwell's case is ongoing.

