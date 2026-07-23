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Coverage of the Jeffrey Epstein case
Video playlist: The Jeffrey Epstein case
GROOMED: Surviving Epstein
Attorney who represented some of Epstein's accusers describe Palm Beach's legacy in stark terms
Behind the scenes: The making of 'GROOMED: Surviving Epstein'
Trauma therapist wants to make one thing clear about Epstein victims
Former investigative reporter for the Palm Beach Post reflects on Epstein case
Epstein
Examining 2 decades since Jeffrey Epstein's arrest
Ashley Glass
Epstein
Model recruiter who introduced young women to Jeffrey Epstein found dead
Kara Fox, Pierre Bairin, CNN
Epstein
Former New Mexico AG wants to step back into Epstein ranch investigations
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
'NOT THEIR FAULT': Trauma therapist speaks out for Epstein survivors
Ashley Glass
Epstein
Local woman opens up about Epstein abuse in WPTV's 'GROOMED: Surviving Epstein'
Ashley Glass
Epstein
Epstein survivor to share her story in WPTV documentary
Ashley Glass
Epstein
Blanche meets with Epstein survivors, but women say they felt no sympathy
Alexandra Miller
National Politics
Blanche questioned on Epstein files while survivors watch confirmation hearing
Justin Boggs
Epstein
Former Clinton aide appears before House panel in Epstein investigation
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
Epstein probe in New Mexico could expose high-profile names
Alexandra Miller
National News
Former New Mexico AG says he was sidelined by feds from probe into Epstein ranch
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
Inside an exhibit that gathers all the released Epstein files to date
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
Bill Gates tells House panel Epstein used extramarital affair to blackmail him
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
Former New Mexico AG says he was told to stand down in Epstein ranch probe
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
Epstein assistant alleges assault by ex-Miami Beach mayor, celebrity hairstylist
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
New Mexico's Epstein 'Truth Commission' issues 14 subpoenas at inaugural meeting
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
Democrats say Bondi wouldn't answer questions about Trump in Epstein testimony
Scripps News Group
Epstein
New Mexico AG calls on Epstein survivors to come forward amid Zorro Ranch probe
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
Epstein survivors in West Palm Beach speak on what justice would look like
Jamie Ostroff
Epstein
Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein will testify publicly on Tuesday
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
Judge releases note allegedly from Jeffrey Epstein's suspected suicide attempt
AP via Scripps News Group
Epstein
Lutnick set to testify before House Oversight Committee on Epstein ties
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
Government watchdog to probe Trump administration's handling of Epstein files
Jacob Gardenswartz
Epstein
Virginia Giuffre's family continues the fight for justice for Epstein survivors
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
Inspector general reviewing DOJ's handling of Epstein files
Scripps News Group
Epstein
Former models' claims may shed light on Melania Trump's Epstein denial
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
Judge dismisses Trump’s $10B lawsuit against WSJ, Murdoch over Epstein reporting
AP via Scripps News Group
Epstein
First lady Melania Trump denies ties to Epstein in White House address
Scripps News Group
Epstein
Bondi to skip scheduled House Oversight deposition in Epstein probe
Scripps News Group
Epstein
Lutnick, Gates scheduled to tesitfy in House panel's Epstein investigation
Scripps News Group
Epstein
Bank of America to settle with Epstein survivors for $72.5 million
Simon Kaufman
Epstein
High-profile figures, insiders set to testify in Epstein probe
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
Democrats walk out of Pam Bondi briefing on Epstein Files
Alexandra Miller
Epstein
House committee subpoenas Trump's AG Pam Bondi over Epstein file release
Scripps News Group
Epstein
Settlement reached between Bank of America and Epstein survivors
Scripps News Group
Epstein
House panel seeks testimony from guard on duty when Epstein died
Scripps News Group
Epstein
Epstein’s former New Mexico ranch searched in criminal investigation
Scripps News Group
Epstein
DOJ publishes missing Epstein files involving uncorroborated claim about Trump
AP via Scripps News Group
Epstein
House panel votes to subpoena AG Pam Bondi in Epstein probe
Scripps News Group
Epstein
Bill Gates asked to testify in House panel's probe of Epstein
Scripps News Group
National Politics
House Oversight Committee releases video of Bill and Hillary Clinton depositions
Scripps News Group
Epstein
Former President Bill Clinton says ‘I did nothing wrong’ in Epstein deposition
Scripps News Group
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