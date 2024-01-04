What do the names on Epstein documents mean?

PALM BEACH, Fla. — As WPTV continues to learn more about the forty pages of documents related to the lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein, it's clear context is key in understanding what they mean and the players they involve.

The documents, released by the U.S. District Court Wednesday, named dozens of high profile figures, including well-known celebrities, politicians and others.

Many of the names were ones already associated with Epstein through speculation or previously leaked documents.

Some of the more surprising names for some may include Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Star Wars Director George Lucas.

However, perhaps to the disappointment of some, context is key in understanding what relationship they had with the disgraced billionaire.

"Jeffery Epstein had a tremendous amount of power, a lot of money and a lot of influence," former special FBI Agent Stuart Kaplan said. "He was hobnobbing with A-listed type of people."

Kaplan, who is now a criminal defense attorney in Palm Beach County, said while speculation suggested those listed would imply guilt, that's not the case.

"Their association in and of itself makes that quantum leap that they were complicit in his criminal enterprise," Kaplan said.

For example, according to a witness in the deposition, DiCaprio and Blanchett's names came up, because Epstein said he had a phone call with each one.

WPTV Stuart Kaplan, criminal defense attorney in Palm Beach County, talks about the names released in the documents and what their relation to the Jeffrey Epstein case is.

Even some of the names at the center of social media suspicion were never actually accused of wrongdoing in the 40 documents, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

"There’s a perfect example of an individual that everyone wanted to rush to judgment, and clearly he had some association with Jeffrey Epstein," Kaplan said of Trump. "But there’s no evidence to suggest he aided and abetted in this enterprise.”

Kaplan said clearing the names of the many figures listed is likely part of the reason New York Judge Loretta Preska chose to release the sealed depositions, which Kaplan said normally aren't privy to public eye.

"It was becoming a hostile environment for those people who frankly were nothing more than acquaintances or associates," Kaplan said.

Kaplan said he now hopes the documents bring the truth to light, clearing the innocent of guilt, holding those complicit accountable and ultimately allowing those who've been silenced to finally have a voice.

"All of these young kids, victims, were targeted and prayed upon by Jeffrey Epstein and his cronies, and they really didn’t have a voice," Kaplan said.

Keep in mind, these not-so-shocking revelations are only 40 of the 250 documents the U.S. District Court is expected to release.

However, as to what the other 200 documents will contain is still a mystery.