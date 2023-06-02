New documents show Jeffrey Epstein struggled with prison life, talked himself out of suicide watch

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New documents released this week reveal details about the final days of Jeffrey Epstein's life.

The former Palm Beach financier took his own life in 2019 after spending 36 days in a federal lockup as he awaited a trial on sex trafficking charges.

Right after Epstein entered prison in 2019, a mental health evaluation showed that Epstein "was smirking and said, 'Why could you ever think I could be suicidal; I am not suicidal and I would never be.'"

But after a judge denied Epstein bail, the former Palm Beach resident failed in an attempt to take his own life. The prison then placed Epstein on suicide watch.

However, prison records show Epstein was taken off suicide watch when he told an evaluator he had a "wonderful life, interesting people and projects in life. It would be crazy to take my life."

During his incarceration, an email from a prison mailroom worker shows "there was a letter for inmate Epstein. It appears he mailed it out and it was returned."

The Associated Press reports that the letter was sent to former gymnastics trainer Larry Nassar, who was serving a 175-year prison term for sexually abusing hundreds of female athletes.

The AP said the letter's contents were not revealed.

Documents show Epstein had trouble adapting to life behind bars.

A mental health evaluation shortly before Epstein's death found that "when he flushed the toilet, it kept flushing for 45 minutes. He stated he found it so aversive and upsetting that he said he sat in the corner and held his ears."

Another evaluation shows Epstein complained "about wearing an orange jumpsuit and being treated like 'a bad guy.'"

In a third evaluation, a doctor quoted Epstein as saying, "I am a coward."

Epstein died Aug. 10, 2019, with suicide listed as the cause of death.

One of the documents released said the once wealthy financier had $566 in his commissary account.