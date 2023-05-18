'Banks and money behind it' facilitated Epstein's sex crimes, Palm Beach County lawyer says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The $75 million settlement from Deutsche Bank, stemming from a federal lawsuit, will direct money into a fund for many of the women who said they were abused by Jeffrey Epstein in his sex trafficking ring.

Palm Beach County attorney Spencer Kuvin, who has represented as many as nine of the women, said the money is really the only recourse left for the accusers.

"I have always said that he would never be able to molest these young girls without the banks and the money behind it," Kuvin said.

WPTV Attorney Spencer Kuvin pins blame on the banks for helping Jeffrey Epstein facilitate sex trafficking.

David Boies, a high-profile attorney who has represented several of Epstein's accusers, applauded the settlement.

"This is another important step in vindicating the rights of the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring," Boies said in an emailed statement. "The scope and scale of Epstein's abuse, and the many years it continued in plain sight, could not have happened without the collaboration and support of many powerful individuals and institutions."

Many allegations about Epstein's abuse were focused on his former mansion on the island and involved young girls from Palm Beach County.

Tim Malloy, a former newsman and co-author of the book, "Filthy Rich," about the Epstein case, said the settlement from Deutsche Bank is a form of financial justice.

"It doesn't settle anything, but it's nice to see the money go their way," Malloy said.