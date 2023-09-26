Watch Now
JPMorgan to pay $75 million on claims that it enabled Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operations

$55 million will go toward local charities, assistance for victims
The $75 million settlement from Deutsche Bank, stemming from a federal lawsuit, will direct money into a fund for many of the women who said they were abused by Jeffrey Epstein in his sex trafficking ring.
NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts committed by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

JPMorgan said Tuesday that $55 million of the settlement will go toward local charities and assistance for victims. Another $20 million will go toward legal fees.

The Virgin Islands, where Epstein had an estate, sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation had revealed that the financial services giant enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was "indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise."

Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

