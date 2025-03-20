When can residents expect My Safe Florida Home program to receive more funding?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We haven't stopped trying to save you money on your home insurance.

One solution that WPTV has closely followed for the last few years is the popular My Safe Florida Home program which provides funds to help residents harden their homes, potentially lowering their tax bill.

WATCH BELOW: Florida CFO speaks to WPTV about My Safe Florida Home program

My Safe Florida Home: Will there be more funding soon?

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis recently sat down with WPTV to talk about the program.

Patronis has been a strong proponent, saying "the program works."

But it's also been a source of frustration for homeowners since funds have dried up quickly and many face long delays amid a backlog.

WPTV receives emails from homeowners wondering when new funds might be available.

The CFO told WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny that money is likely coming but not yet.

"Yes, there is a waiting list," Patronis said. "One of the things that changed was the formula. Last year the legislature decided they wanted to prioritize seniors and low income, so that shook up the whole waiting list, and it prioritized others that may have been in line now that were put further down the line."

Patronis told WPTV that he's also pushing to create a trust fund for the My Safe Florida Home program, funded by sales tax money collected after storms.

"My attitude is let's take 5% of it, for just the first 60 days of new revenue for the state, new TVs, new cars," Patronis said. "And just take the first 60 days of revenue from that area affected has produced for the state, from all those insurance claims."

Meanwhile, others are looking to tighten up the program, restricting the $10,000 grants only if it will decrease insurance premiums.

"Right now, the way we're spending the money is we're just spending the money, and there's not necessarily a guarantee that their premiums are going to go down," state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia said.

That has to get past lawmakers and the governor before taking effect.

It is widely believed My Safe Florida Home will get more funding this year — as much as $600 million on July 1.