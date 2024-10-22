What storm victims need to know before applying for FEMA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Representatives with FEMA are still on the ground in Florida after the tornado outbreak earlier this month spawned by Hurricane Milton.

WPTV asked how the agency can help you get assistance if you were affected by the storms.

Reporter Matt Sczesny spoke with Willie Nunn, a FEMA regional administrator in Tallahassee, on Tuesday.

We asked him how storm victims can get help from FEMA.

The first thing to keep in mind is that FEMA is not here to replace insurance. What they offer is immediate emergency assistance to help people get back on their feet.

WATCH BELOW: FEMA official explains what you need to know before applying

FEMA explains how they can help tornado victims

Nunn said anyone who has been impacted or felt the impact of the hurricane — and that includes the tornadoes — should apply.

He offered some advice on how to be prepared for a conversation with a FEMA representative.

"Identify yourself and talk about your circumstances because that initial call will (involve) things like ... I'm impacted, without power," Nunn said. "You may be eligible for one-time assistance like serious needs assistance. That's $750."

In addition to the $750, FEMA can offer other assistance with some limited damage and even rental or temporary housing.

The grants top out at $42,000, but it's rare for a storm victim to receive that amount. The average grant is usually a few thousand dollars.

Nunn advised those in need to register at disasterassistance.gov/, download the FEMA app to apply or call 1-800-621-3362 and be sure to reference Hurricane Milton and your circumstances.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

Read WPTV's latest "Coverage Collapse" stories below: