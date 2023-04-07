West Palm Beach Municipal Golf Course gets facelift, set to reopen under new name

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The overgrown and neglected property that was once the West Palm Beach Municipal Golf Course is about to reopen under a new name and with a whole new makeover.

The course, now called The Park, is located in the south end of the city and is scheduled to open on April 17.

Online bookings are already being made and reportedly filling up fast.

"I think it's going to be a huge amenity to the city, an amazing golf course," Aaron Wormus, the former president of the South End Neighborhood Association, said.

WPTV Aaron Wormus discusses how he thinks the new golf course will benefit West Palm Beach.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Priced Out of Paradise

The course dates back to 1947, but the city closed it in 2018 as business declined. For a couple of years, various plans were considered.

Eventually, a plan involving private investors and charitable donations brought in top designers to reshape the almost 200 acres.

WPTV The Park will have multiple amenities and is built around community and education.

The new facility will be focused on youth golfers and feature an 18-hole course, a nine-hole par three and practice facilities.

City residents are also being offered fee discounts.

People like Wormus said it's drawing attention to the neighborhood.

"We're definitely going to see a whole lot more interest in this neighborhood," Wormus said. "Prices will go up."