Wellington Council to hold final reading on proposed equestrian development

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A 600-acre luxury development planned for Wellington is expected to expand equestrian sports, but not everyone is on board with the project.

In November, the village of Wellington's council approved rezoning for a proposal from the Wellington Lifestyle Partners to allow the development of the Wellington North and Wellington South communities, which are located on the current equestrian showgrounds.

The council will hold a second and final reading Tuesday night.

"The project itself involves the construction and development of residential units both for the Wellington South and the Wellington North as well as the commitment to expand on the existing horse show footprint as it relates to the horse grounds where the competitions occur," Wellington Village Manager Jim Barnes said.

Part of the proposal would include taking 96 acres from the Equestrian Preserve to create a new facility, a stadium and additional showgrounds, which the village believes would help Wellington stay competitive with competing equestrian communities.

"The belief is that [we] would be able to attract more competition, more riders, etcetera and as a result have a greater sports tourism impact," Barnes said.

Barnes said Wellington Lifestyle Partners told the council last year that the new developments would add to the village's housing market.

"Similarly, the additional development of the homes that are both slated to be considered for both the Wellington South, as well as the Wellington North, would add additional tax base and, of course, finally, the value in our ad valorem taxes."

WPTV contacted the Wellington Lifestyle Partners about the project but did not receive a comment Tuesday.

Residents who oppose the development said the community is losing vital land and part of its identity.

"Wellington is an equestrian industry, and if we lose the land, which is the infrastructure for horses, it will continue happening, and therefore the industry will go away,” Maureen Brennan, a resident and equestrian professional, said.

Another concern is congestion and making sure Wellington can handle it.

"It will change the appearance of Wellington significantly. It will increase traffic. Many residents are worried about the traffic," Karin Bradeen, a volunteer with the Horses Not Houses group. "The meeting is very important for Wellington residents. They don't feel that the council members are listening or hearing them."

"I think that our staff and our related consultants have done a good job to review the project and have put in the appropriate precautions and safeguards," Barnes said.