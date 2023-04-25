New proposed Wellington development could boost equestrian show jumping businesses

WELLINGTON, Fla. — In Wellington, equestrian means big business—a number that's estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

At IDA Development in Wellington, Harry Knopp provides equestrian services, like building high end facilities.

He said there is absolutely no question if the new development The Wellington becomes reality, it could explode his business even more than it already has.

Harry said last summer his business played a big part in Wellington International Showground’s initial expansion and said part of this new project will combine show jumping and dressage all in one facility.

He said he will transform the grounds into one of, if not the top, show jumping facilities in the world, drawing the world’s top trainers and riders to South Florida.

“As people move here, come here to train, then they’re buying property, building farms, covered arenas, and quite frankly it’s happening all over the state,” Knopp said. “There’s been other venues, the world equestrian center in Ocala. So, Florida is becoming the mecca of the top dressage and show jumping in the world.”

There are some in the community who have fears that with all of those people coming down, especially those with significant money, it could push out the people with just one or two horses.

Knopp said he has full confidence the developer of this project will look at all impacts.