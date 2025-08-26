Viceroy Preferred Insurance becomes 15th carrier to enter Florida market since reforms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida announced last week that a new home insurer has joined the list of companies offering coverage to residents.

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky announced that Viceroy Preferred Insurance Company entered the Florida insurance market.

Officials said this is the 15th property insurer to enter the Florida insurance market since legislative reforms took place in recent years.

"Viceroy is domiciled in Florida and is now approved to write insurance in the state for homeowners' multi-peril and dwelling fire," the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation said in a news release.

Ingoglia said Florida's insurance market continues to strengthen and improve because of legislative reforms.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation said that Viceroy and its affiliates have senior leadership that combines more than 100 years of experience in the Florida market. The company plans to offer products focused on high-value homes with an initial emphasis on the East Coast of Florida.