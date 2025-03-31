Vero Beach committee recommends Clearpath to develop 'Three Corners' project

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The long-anticipated redevelopment of the "Three Corners" property in Vero Beach is one step closer to reality.

The city's selection committee voted unanimously Monday to recommend Clearpath as the lead developer for the multi-million-dollar project.

Vero Beach committee recommends developer for 'Three Corners' project

The committee spent the day interviewing the final two contenders: Clearpath and The Blue.

Both developers presented updated proposals featuring a mix of retail, waterfront restaurants, hotels and open public spaces. Each firm was given an opportunity to revise its plans ahead of the final presentations.

In the end, the committee favored Clearpath's design.

The next major step in the project will come on April 22. That's when the Vero Beach City Council will vote on whether to accept or deny the committee's recommendation. If approved, Clearpath will take the lead in transforming the prime waterfront property into a destination hub.

WPTV will continue to follow the project's progress.