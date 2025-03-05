Early favorite for Three Corners developer chosen

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Three Corners committee convened for several hours on Tuesday evening to review two proposals for the site. After much deliberation, a favorite design emerged with a 4-1 vote.

“It’s going to happen,” declared Peter Polk, project manager for the Three Corners initiative. His words brought a wave of excitement to residents in Indian River County regarding the future of the project.

Local resident Lance Lunceford voiced his strong support, stating, “We have to do this.”

The committee has named ClearPath as the preferred choice over Blue at Vero Beach, highlighting ClearPath's plan for a promenade that aligns better with the community's vision, while Blue at Vero Beach offered only a boardwalk.

However, the decision is not yet final. The committee expressed some reservations about ClearPath being an Indiana-based firm.

"They had some concerns about the financial plan for ClearPath," Polk noted.

Despite these issues, the committee's unease regarding Blue at Vero Beach's proposal played a significant role in their decision.

Polk said that “Concerns about the lack of detail in the design and the plan that was shown” were pivotal in their assessment.

Both developers will have another chance to refine their proposals and present updates to the committee.

“Their opportunity to adjust their plans will lead to further discussions on the 31st,” Polk mentioned.

Following interviews on that date, the committee will forward a recommendation to the City Council, which is set to vote on April 22 to determine who will become the developer of the Three Corners project.