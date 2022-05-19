Verizon allocates additional $149 million in Florida to keep up with population surge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — So many people are moving to Florida, even wireless network operators are having to spend more to keep up with the demand.
Verizon said Wednesday in a news release that Florida's "exponential and unexpected population increase" has prompted the company to allocate an additional $149 million to its capital spending "to meet skyrocketing demands on the network."
Data provided by Verizon revealed that more than a quarter of a million of its wireless customers have moved to Florida between January 2020 and April of this year.
Verizon's busy-hour data traffic has spiked by more than 100% since January 2020 in major metropolitan areas of the state, including Orlando (408%), Miami (364%), West Palm Beach (165%) and Tampa (135%).
"We are used to seeing seasonal increases in population in Florida and have always accommodated those temporary fluctuations with temporary network assets to add capacity at various times of the year," Kyle Malady, president of Verizon's global networks and technology division, said in the news release. "With the evolution of the distributed workforce resulting from the pandemic, we're seeing more people permanently change locations to Florida and other places. Experiencing the impact of this influx, we revised our forecasting models and are pouring additional capital into the state to grow our coverage and capacity to meet the increased demands."
Verizon said it already invested more than $1 billion in the Miami and Tampa areas in 2020 and 2021 to coincide with back-to-back Super Bowls in the state.
