Tornado damage has homeowners reconsidering insurance policies

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The tornado last weekend in Palm Beach Gardens may have some homeowners wondering about their insurance policies.

"A tornado is a wind event, so, therefore, people who have excluded wind are going to have a big problem," Robert Norberg, of Arden Insurance in Lantana, told WPTV.

While tornadoes can cause devastating damage, Norberg said typical wind coverage works differently than a hurricane.

"The good news is the lower deductible will apply, not the high hurricane deductible," he said.

Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV Robert Norberg, of Arden Insurance in Lantana, says those without insurance may think again after the damaging EF2 tornado that tore through northern Palm Beach County.

Generally, Norberg said, insurance companies are also quicker to respond to tornadoes.

"It's a small path," Norberg said. "They can usually get in and take care of those claims quickly as long as the insured calls them in directly."

But the key, he said, is maintaining the wind coverage.

"This is a wake-up call for a lot of people," he said. "It's showing everybody the importance of having insurance."