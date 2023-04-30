National Weather Service upgrades tornado to EF2 with peak winds of 130 mph

Kevin Council A WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter picture shows a car on its side with another car on top of it in the parking lot of an apartment complex, April 29, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The tornado that tore through Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday afternoon was upgraded from an EF1 to an EF2 with peak winds of 130 mph, the National Weather Service in Miami said Sunday.

The path length was 2.6 miles and the width was 320 yards.

The tornado started as an EF1 at 5:10 p.m. and strengthened to an EF2, ending at 5:21 p.m. An EF1 is peak winds of 86-110 mph and an EFS2 at 111-135. The EF2 is considered "strong" and EF1 "weak."

On the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, 130-156 mph is a Category 4 storm.

WPTV Chopper 5 captured video.

Copper 5 gets bird's-eye view of tornado damage

At 5:10 p.m, the tornado began just east of Interstate 95 and moved northeast across A1A, passing just south of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, the agency said. As it moved through the Sanctuary Cove Community, it turned more north-northeasterly, crossing PGA Boulevard near the intersection with U.S. 1.

After a short trek up U.S. 1, the tornado dissipated before reaching Juno Beach, according to NWS.

PICTURES OF STORM DAMAGE IN NORTHERN PALM BEACH COUNTY

According to the NWS report, "significant tree damages ranging from uprooted trees to snapped trunks were noted in this community." At Sandalwood Estates off Burns Road, "quite a bit of trees was scattered throughout this community, with several large trees completely uprooted." In the Rainwood Community a home suffered broken windows and had many shingles removed. At Properity Farms Road, the tornado entered the Sanctuary Cove Community. "Some of the most substantial structural damage was noted here with collapsed roofs, broken windows and removed roofing material," NWS said. The EF2 tornado crossed the North Palm Beach Waterway where it destroyed a manufactured home along the canal's bank. As the tornado moved, it crossed into the Point at Palm Beach Gardens, where it created minor structural damage with "cars displaced, flipped and stacked on each other." It crossed PGA Boulevard where is destroyed a dry cleaners business, collapsed large poles and caused a concrete electrical pole to lean. The last notable damage at a EF2 was when it crossed U.S. 1 and caused two cars to be flipped over. The tornado "quickly lifted after crossing U.S. 1 where it caused minor tree damage in a shopping center," NWS said.