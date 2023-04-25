Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake team up for new luxury development in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are apparently now part of a development team that is looking to construct a 600-acre project in Wellington that would offer luxury homes and a significant expansion of the equestrian showgrounds.

In a news release this week, the celebrity pair are part of NEXUS Luxury Collection, which is partnering with Wellington Equestrian Partners.

The release mentions a nine-figure investment to enhance major equestrian facilities as well as offer homes, shops and offices.

Google Earth/WPTV Location of the proposed development in Wellington.

Wellington resident Mark Bellissimo had first proposed the development last year and now added a development partner, according to Tim Stillings, the director of Wellington's planning, zoning and building department.

"We're only now learning who the partners are," Stillings said. "I think we're learning about this partnership at the same time the community is."

WPTV Mark Bellissimo first proposed the Wellington development last year.

Most of the proposed development, according to Stillings, is centered along South Shore Boulevard between Greenview Shores and Lake Worth Road, and most of the area is undeveloped.

"It'll change the appearance of that road, but I don't know how much it'll really change the overall character of Wellington," Stillings said.

The proposal must clear three village hurdles: the Equestrian Preservation Committee, the Planning Board and Village Council. There will be opportunities for public comment on the project.

"We think we're getting to the point of scheduling them for a public hearing, so it's likely going to start in June," Stillings said.