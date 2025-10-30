State Sen. Mack Bernard introduces 5 bills to cut property taxes for Florida homeowners

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are proposing new solutions to address rising property taxes that continue to burden homeowners across the state.

State Sen. Mack Bernard, a Democrat and former Palm Beach County commissioner, has now filed five bills to trim property taxes for Floridians.

"On Nov. 1, residents are going to receive their tax bills," Bernard said. "What relief can we provide these residents?"

Bernard's five bills, filed on Oct. 23, target property tax breaks for first-time homesteaders, senior homeowners and long-time Florida residents:

S 270 Homestead Property Exemption for Persons Age 65 or Older

S 272 Homestead Exemption for Persons 65 and Older

S 274 Homestead Property Tax Benefits for Long-term Owners

S 276 Homestead Property Tax Benefits for Long-term Owners and Permanent Residents

S 278 Limitation on the Assessed Value of New Homestead Property

"When we talk about affordability, people talk about insurance reform, and insurance reform, you still have to wait on that insurance company, and eventually you may get $100. ... If you're a senior, we're going to exempt your property taxes, you will know exactly that savings," Bernard said

Other bills offer breaks to first-time home buyers and long-time Florida residents.

"If you been paying a homestead exemption in this state for more than 20 years, then after 20 years we're going to cap your assessment," Bernard said. "Then after 30 years, what we’re saying is we’re going to give you a 50 percent exemption on your property taxes."

House Republicans have also presented eight bills to cut property taxes, but are clashing with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says those proposals don't go far enough.

DeSantis blasts house property tax proposals as 'half measures,' says only 1 plan should go to 2026 ballot

"We have more ideas that haven't been put on paper yet that are certainly out there, more ways to find relief," state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, who co-chairs a select committee on property taxes.

Republicans control the Capitol, and Bernard said he's glad just to move forward with debating on how to help homeowners.

"If my bill doesn't pass, I'm good. All I care about is the residents having relief."

The fate of Bernard's bills and other property tax relief measures will become clearer when lawmakers convene in January for the legislative session.