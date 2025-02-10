Separate wind deductible 'in play now' for Florida residents, insurance agent says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — For many of the victims affected by Oct. 9's historic tornado outbreak, dealing with insurance claims has been an additional headache.

It often involves making a claim, then adjusters coming to tally the damage — and then the back and forth with the insurer — before getting the money to rebuild their home.

WATCH BELOW: Separate wind deductible 'in play now' for Florida residents, agent says

Separate wind deductible 'in play now' for Florida residents

It’s been a rough process for some residents but smoother for others.

Four months since Shane Ostrander's home in the Holiday Pines neighborhood of northern St. Lucie County was destroyed by the tornado, he is on his way to recovery.

"It took a little bit, but Citizens (Insurance) has paid us out for the total," Ostrander said. "We'll still have to turn in some receipts to get refunded on some of those things, but (they have been) very fair with what they've given us."

He said while things seem to be moving slowly with his Citizens Insurance claim, his claim to replace his home is moving faster than others who are dealing with damaged roofs and other issues. It's an issue that has affected storm victims from Wellington to the Treasure Coast.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's documentary on the historic tornado outbreak

'The Day The Sky Turned': WPTV documentary on historic Oct. 9, 2024 tornado outbreak

"I think a lot of times in cases I've seen people that hire the private adjuster usually take longer to get the claim resolved and to get their money," Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance said, "but in certain cases, it depends on the carrier."

Norberg said every claim is different.

He also said insurance companies are now pivoting to creating a separate wind deductible that is set apart from the more expensive hurricane deductible, which shocked many unaware homeowners after the storm.

"Some of this other wind deductible is in play now," Norberg said. "A lot of companies are talking about that. There's going to be a premium difference of course, but they might let you buy another wind deductible that is smaller than your huge hurricane deductible."

As for Ostrander, he's now talking with builders and planning to have a new home constructed for him and his family.

"We're not able to build a spec home, so we're working on plans and will take those to the builder and get a price for that," Ostrander said.

He said many of his neighbors are still having problems with their insurance carriers, but he expects to be in a new home by the end of the year.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

Read WPTV's latest "Coverage Collapse" stories below: