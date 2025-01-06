Security First Insurance's new program offers less expensive premiums for newly built homes

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida-based insurance company is offering a new program of lower premiums to buyers of newly constructed homes.
"This program is for new home construction, and it's an embedded program that is sold through the builder," Melissa Burt DeVriese, the president of Security First Insurance, said.
She said the HO-5 program works with builders as new homes are constructed to Florida's new building codes.
"It can be a substantial cost saving for consumers because new homes are built to high standards, especially when they come from a developer," DeVriese said. "Generally for our consumers at Security First, if they have a new home policy compared to a standard policy the savings will be about 20-30%."
Lower premiums for newly built homes have been a perk lately for buyers in the Port St. Lucie area where new construction is popular.
"Insurance for new construction is less than half of what not would be for an older home," Realtor Sonsire Gonzalez, who also owns a home built in 2023, said.
WPTV asked her what she pays for homeowners insurance for her three-bedroom home.
"I can tell you it's about $1,400 for the whole year," Gonzalez said.
That's an eye-opening figure, and one worth considering as home buyers look around in Florida.
Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.
Read WPTV's latest "Coverage Collapse" stories below:
-
How this Florida bill would transform Citizens InsuranceA proposal to dramatically change Citizens Insurance is now part of a growing stack of bills at Florida's Capitol in 2025.
CONDO COSTS: Owners look at higher fees amid new regulationsFlorida condominium owners are looking at higher costs from condo associations in the new year, a consequence of a safety law passed by state lawmakers in 2022.
EYE IN THE SKY: Why home insurance companies are using more dronesAs nighttime drone sightings keep making news around the country, drones flying in daylight hours are increasingly doing inspection work for insurance companies.
How WPTV helped this resident get an important grantWPTV is still getting emails from homeowners frustrated by the long wait on grant applications for the My Safe Florida Home program.