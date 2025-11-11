Riviera Beach homeowner finds solution for roof replacement through PACE program

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach homeowner who was left without options to replace her deteriorating roof has found a solution through Florida's PACE financing program, offering hope for other homeowners facing similar insurance challenges.

Tina Witherspoon spoke briefly on Tuesday about her upcoming roof replacement — a welcome change from the series of patched-up shingles and leaks that have plagued her home.

WPTV first met Witherspoon in September while investigating insurance issues facing owners of older homes. At that time, she was struggling with a canceled insurance policy and no viable options for roof repairs.

"They said they were canceling because they didn't want these houses because they were too old," Witherspoon said in September.

With no insurance coverage, no means to pay for a new roof and ineligibility for a My Safe Florida Home grant, Witherspoon found herself in a difficult position. However, she discovered an opportunity through Florida's PACE program that offered a solution.

"Yeah, I know I got to pay it back, and he already said what the total amount was going to be and everything," Witherspoon said.

PACE is a self-described public entity that provides financing options for energy-efficient and hurricane-resistant home improvements. The payments for the loans are processed through taxes — a structure that has raised concerns among about half of Florida's county tax collectors.

Witherspoon said she's aware of the payment structure and is prepared to meet the financial obligation while maintaining her tax payments.

"You will be able to pay $220 a month?" WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny asked Witherspoon.

Yeah," she confidently responded.

WPTV is planning to look more into the PACE program on Wednesday, including a large lawsuit pending in Tallahassee and what it means for homeowners.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.