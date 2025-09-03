After years of struggle, older homes see renewed interest from Florida insurers

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Every day, WPTV is tracking solutions to Florida's insurance coverage collapse.

If you're looking to insure older homes, there is some positive news to report, and why shopping around might be your best bet.

WATCH BELOW: Older homes see renewed interest from Florida insurers

Older homes see renewed interest from Florida insurers

When it comes to insurance in Florida, perhaps no other group of homeowners has it tougher than those who own older homes.

A resident in Riviera Beach named Tina told WPTV on Wednesday that she lost her homeowners insurance years ago.

"They weren't insuring these houses because they were too old," Tina said.

She hasn't had any insurance on her 60-year-old home since her coverage was dropped.

While it does need repairs, the lack of coverage prevents her from applying for a My Safe Florida Home grant.

"I really need a roof," she told WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny.

Statistically, older homes are still more of a risk for the insurance company.

However, Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said that's changing.

"We have several carriers, I've picked up two in the last month, that love older homes," Norberg said.

He cites the change with more new insurers coming into the Florida market and more of them showing profits.

"Several have come in. I don't know if it is appropriate for me to mention names, but I think everybody needs to start talking to their agent again and shopping," Norberg said. "There are at least five or six more carriers, I heard another one today that said they're gonna come into the market and look at older homes."

Maybe it is a glimmer of hope for owners of older homes, but the reality is, especially in South Florida, many homeowners are choosing to drop insurance altogether.