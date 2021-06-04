Watch
Rising home insurance costs causing some Florida residents to move

'It was a no-brainer,' Bob Rodenberg says
Many Florida homeowners have been hit hard by rising insurance rates, and some say they are moving because of the situation.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jun 04, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many Florida homeowners have been hit hard by rising insurance rates.

WPTV recently looked into the issue and what options there are for homeowners. One homeowner said the best option for him was moving.

"It was a no-brainer," Bob Rodenberg said.

He moved about the move 40 miles north of West Palm Beach to Palm City in Martin County.

"We were paying $6,700 a year [for insurance]," he said.

Bob Rodenberg, West Palm Beach resident who moved because of home insurance costs
Bob Rodenberg explains why he moved from West Palm Beach to Martin County.

Now, with his new home on the Treasure Coast, the rate is about $4,000 less.

"It’s really a numbers game. You have to look at the numbers and say, 'This is what I'm paying now. This is what I could be paying.'"

Skyrocketing insurance rates and cancellations have frustrated Florida residents this year as the industry tries to deal with recent hurricane losses and rising litigation costs.

Deidre Newton of The Landmark Group real estate firm
Deidre Newton said the cost of home insurance can be a shock to residents moving to Florida.

"It’s not uncommon for people to move or consider moving because of insurance and taxes," said Deidre Newton of The Landmark Group real estate firm.

Many Florida homeowners have been left with tough choices in trying to shop around for new insurance or raise deductibles to cut costs.

Lower rates on the Treasure Coast are not uncommon when compared to Palm Beach County. Coupled with a seller's real estate market, Newton expects more homeowners to look north to save money.

