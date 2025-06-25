Restart of My Safe Florida Home coming in July with $280 million in funding

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The My Safe Florida Home program and its widely popular $10,000 grants are due to restart on July 1. That is hinging on the new state budget being signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

This summer, My Safe Florida Home will restart with $280 million, which is a higher number than in past years.

According to a program spokesman, $257 million will go to grants, $5.4 million for inspections and the rest for administrative costs.

DeSantis is expected to sign the new state budget before the July 1 deadline, triggering the new money and the program's restart online with applications accepted by age and income.

"We did change the criteria for the program from last year," state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, said. "Now you have to be needs-based. The first category is needs-based elderly. ... That whole $280 million might go to that first category because there is such a huge demand."

Applicants must also show proof of insured home value on applications.

The home hardening improvements from the grants are designed to lower insurance premiums for homeowners.

The restart of My Safe Florida Home comes at a time when there is still no chief financial officer for the state. That office is appointed by the governor to oversee the program.

Former CFO Jimmy Patronis left in March after winning an election to serve as the representative of the Florida 1st congressional district.

"I don't understand. We have already been out of session since early June. Why hasn't he appointed someone?" Berman asked.

DeSantis has said he will make a CFO appointment after the legislative session ends, which Berman said occured when the budget deal was reached a week ago.