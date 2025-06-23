My Safe Florida Home program expected to relaunch July 1

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV continues to track the latest news on the re-launch of a popular grant program that helps Florida residents harden their homes against storms, potentially lowering their tax bill.

The My Safe Florida Home program awards eligible residents $10,000 grants.

A new budget deal in Tallahassee means as much as $280 million could be headed toward the popular program, which is more money than in previous years.

"If you’re considering upgrading and hardening your home, you might as well (apply)," Robert Norberg, an insurance agent in Lantana, said.

The program's popularity in recent years has led to frustration for some homeowners since the allocated funding typically dries up quickly.

My Safe Florida Home is expected to once again prioritize applicants based on age and income.

And insurance experts said it's important to check on doing the right repairs to save money.

"If you're going to get a new roof, that counts. If you're getting the hurricane straps or tie downs or nailings, that's good, if you're getting shutters," Norberg said. "But you got to make sure you do everything in compliance. Don't leave one door not in compliance because you won't get any credit."

The relaunch date is set for July 1.

All applications will be done on the My Safe Florida Home website.