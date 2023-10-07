Proposed development in Okeechobee County met with uncertainty from residents who call it 'nerve-racking'

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Okeechobee County is known for its agriculture and rural landscape, but a new development is being planned on a parcel of land that includes the construction of 4,300 homes and much more.

The project, called Davina Springs, is proposed for a 60-acre plot of land. In addition to the homes, the plans include the construction of a fire station, nine schools, places of worship, shopping, restaurants, a resort area, parks and trails and a highway expansion.

The developer, Newlines Land Consultants, would pay for the project.

"It's a little nerve-racking being our neighbors," Sutton Rucks, a fourth-generation farmer in Okeechobee County, said. "Hopefully they understand we've been here for a long time."

WPTV Sutton Rucks is a fourth-generation farmer who is among the people cautious about the proposed development in Okeechobee County.

Rucks isn't the only one nervous about the development. Okeechobee Mayor Dowling Watford only speaks for himself when he says he's worried.

"We're very fortunate to have a rural lifestyle here, agriculture and, this community would explode our population," Watford said.

County commission chairman David Hazellief agrees that Okeechobee would change if this project is built, but he voted in favor of re-zoning the land for the development.

"If someone wants to buy a piece of property and develop it, they have a right to do that. This is America," Hazellief said. "No, it won't be like Okeechobee was when I was young, but everything's changing."

Hazellief also said the tax revenue generated from the new community would boost the emergency medical service and public schools. The development company said it's their goal to keep Davina Springs close to the character of Okeechobee's roots.

WPTV Josh Schmuckler of New Lines Land Consultants discussed plans to build the development in Okeechobee County.

"Due to the zoning in Okeechobee County and the wetlands, the restricted area, the land can never turn into Palm Beach County," Josh Schmuckler of Newlines Land Consultants said.

"Yes, it's a new development, but it's our job to make sure it's controlled development," Hazellief said.

So with uncertainty still churning, Sutton just hopes if they build it and the people come, he and his dairy company can at least milk the benefits.

"In a nutshell, yes, I'm nervous, and another thing it could be a blessing," Rucks said.

There are still several steps that still have to be approved before the developer can break ground on the project. If that happens, construction won't start for another two years at least.