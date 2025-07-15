Passage of Senate Bill 180 is being called 'huge win for developers'

STUART, Fla. — Over the past year, we've been reporting on the city of Stuart's efforts to make big changes when it comes to future development.

But those measures, pushed by a new commission majority, were recently struck down by state lawmakers in Tallahassee.

WATCH BELOW: Stuart mayor call city's work on measure 'waste of time and worry'

Passage of Senate Bill 180 being called 'huge win for developers'

We spoke to Douette Pryce, a developer working on a handful of homes in the city of Stuart, to get his thoughts on the situation.

"As of July 2024, it's basically been a standstill," Pryce said Tuesday.

He was frustrated at the city's recent moves to restrict growth, which left him wondering if his projects would still meet code.

"You've got time, you've got money, you've got certain resources set aside for this, so that all gets set on pause," Pryce said.

Pryce was glad to see Senate Bill 180 pass during this year's legislative session.

The measure is designed to help with storm preparation and relief, but it also contains provisions that prevent cities and counties from limiting growth.

"We received a mandate from the voters that they wanted slower growth," said Stuart Vice Mayor Christopher Collins.

Collins led the commission majority to pass a "zoning in progress" status, which essentially halted new projects while several development code changes were implemented.

But Senate Bill 180 makes all of those recent changes null and void.

"It's a huge win for developers," Collins said. "Basically nothing can possibly be in the way. Anything that could be perceived as restrictive is now legal."

Stuart Mayor Campbell Rich said Tuesday all of the city's work was a waste of time and worry.

"Was the state aware of the manner in which we were proceeding, which was illegal? Yes, they were," Rich said.

Rich said that with 98% of the city already developed, he believes the existing growth ordinances were fine.

"I think our codes are pretty good," Rich said. "If you look around the city of Stuart, this is not Miami, this is not Broward County."

Planner Marcela Camblor believes SB 180 does not get rid of home rule, but instead removes a city's ability to take away property owner rights.

One issue that sparked controversy would have required larger developments in East Stuart to get commission approval, even if zoning regulations would allow it.

"They were changing the rules to the extent that everything that was built was now non-conforming," Camblor said.

At the end of the month, commissioners are expected to put forward an ordinance to officially rescind all of the zoning in progress and other measures.