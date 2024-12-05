How Stuart's proposed changes to zoning codes impact land developers, investors

STUART, Fla. — Martin County residents are wondering what Stuart’s proposed code changes could mean for homes in the future.

Douette Pryce is a developer with several properties in Stuart, incuding one on St. Lucie Boulevard. His goal is to build 10 single-famiy homes on the lot.

However, the city is under a “zoning in progress” status, which means they are halting new projects as they work to change development codes.

“[The homes] are no longer conforming if they go through with the changes that they’ve proposed, and if it’s no longer conforming it makes it higher interest rates and loans,” Pryce said. “Insurance becomes a little bit tougher.”

There are more than 25 code enforcement changes being discussed, and Stuart commissioners will vote Monday whether or not to extend the zoning in progress state and start drafting changes for a final vote.

“The result of some of these ordinances could be that it’s going to be very difficult to build multi-family and we’re going to end up with primarily single-family homes on really big lots,” said Stuart Mayor Campbell Rich.

Stuart resident Hascia Marder enjoys the small-town feel of Stuart, but knows more people are looking to call the area home.

“I like single family homes, but I understand the need especially here in Stuart for some multifamily residences and units and dwellings,” Marder said.

Those advocating for slower growth are in favor of the proposed code changes.

“All of those changes are meant to hopefully take into consideration the residence quality of life when it comes to decision-making,” said Stuart city commissioner Sean Reed.

If approved, both city officials agree that it’s the city’s responsibility to hold public workshops and inform the community of the impact.

“I think the city needs to have diverse housing options in all price ranges and all types,” Rich said.