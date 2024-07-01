My Safe Florida Home website has rough start for many residents looking to apply

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The relaunching of the My Safe Florida Home website on Monday had some issues with delays and frustrations, according to emails sent to WPTV.

The program offers free home inspections and grants of up to $10,000 for home improvements to harden homes against storms.

The online portal opened up again July 1 with $200 million in funding.

The program is also looking to clear backed-up applications from last year.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny has already tried contacting the Florida Chief Financial Officer's office in Tallahassee, which oversees the program for answers about the operation of the website.

We hope to have more information later in the day.

