My Safe Florida Home website has rough start for many residents looking to apply

Program offers free home inspections, grants up to $10K for home improvements
After months of waiting, homeowners in the Sunshine State will finally be able to access the My Safe Florida Home program on Monday.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 01, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The relaunching of the My Safe Florida Home website on Monday had some issues with delays and frustrations, according to emails sent to WPTV.

The program offers free home inspections and grants of up to $10,000 for home improvements to harden homes against storms.

The online portal opened up again July 1 with $200 million in funding.

The program is also looking to clear backed-up applications from last year.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny has already tried contacting the Florida Chief Financial Officer's office in Tallahassee, which oversees the program for answers about the operation of the website.

We hope to have more information later in the day.

