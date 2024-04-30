My Safe Florida Home to accept applications in July with new rules

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The popular My Safe Florida Home program is set to start taking applications from homeowners on July 1 with some new rules.

The grant program that offers up to $10,000 grants to make storm-related improvements and repairs to help lower insurance costs is being infused with $200 million.

This year applicants will be sorted by the program and with specific dates.

Low-income homeowners age 60+ – July 1 – July 15.



Low-income homeowners of any age – July 16-30.

Moderate-income homeowners age 60+ – July 31-August 14.

Moderate-income homeowners of any age – Aug. 15-30

All other eligible Florida homeowners – Aug. 31

"We have got the reserves, we have got the money, we have got the surplus," Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said during a recent insurance roundtable in Clearwater. "Ten thousand dollars to harden their homes, the state will partner with you."

Department of Financial Services Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis speaks during a roundtable discussion about home insurance coverage, April 25, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla.

Patronis said the program has proven effective in helping homeowners lower premiums with the repairs.

"State law mandates if you've made those improvements and those discounts are now noted on your insurance policy, you must get a refund by law," Patronis said.

However, more than 50,000 Floridians are still waiting on grants from last year after a crush of applications.

If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance email me at matt.sczesny@wptv.com

