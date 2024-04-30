Florida Peninsula Insurance Co. to start using AI for roof quality assessments

BOCA RATON, Fla. — According to a news release from Zesty AI, the company has signed an agreement with Florida Peninsula Insurance Co., which will be using Zesty's artificial intelligence location insights program to do comprehensive roof quality assessments.

Florida Peninsula will soon use Zesty AI's location insights program to perform comprehensive roof quality assessments on homes and commercial properties.

With this program, drones will scan the properties and AI will provide the assessment to Florida Peninsula.

"We think it is really important to gather the best possible data when you're assessing risk of homes, and using the latest technology with aerial visualization is not only a great way to capture the data, it's more efficient than the old-fashioned way of sending an inspector out to your home," Mark Friedlander, with the Insurance Information Institute, told WPTV. "It's safer than sending an inspector out to your home."

Friedlander said this has been a trend with insurance companies nationwide.