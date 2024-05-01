My Safe Florida Home is relaunching. Here's when you can apply

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV's story this week regarding the relaunching of the My Safe Florida Home program generated several emails from viewers and raised questions.

The biggest question that NewsChannel 5 received was what exactly is "low income" and "moderate income" under the new application guidelines.

According to the bill that funded the additional $200 million for the program, definitions of "low income" come from the social welfare statutes that state that "low-income persons" means one or more natural persons or a family, the total annual adjusted gross household income of which does not exceed 80% of the median annual adjusted gross income for households within the state, or 80% of the median annual adjusted gross income for households within the metropolitan statistical area (MSA) or, if not within an MSA, within the county in which the person or family resides, whichever is greater.

The latest census figures available from 2022 show the median number is around $57,000, but the number varies from county to county.

For moderate income, the percentage is 120%.

Additionally, the program is open to homeowners whose home has an insured value of $700,000 or less and must be a single-family detached home.

Applications will open on July 1 at the My Safe Florida Home website.

Below is the schedule to apply:



Low-income homeowners age 60+: July 1-15

Low-income homeowners of any age: July 16–30

Moderate-income homeowners age 60+: July 31-Aug. 14

Moderate-income homeowners of any age: Aug. 15-30

All other eligible Florida homeowners: Aug. 31



If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, email Matt Sczesny at matt.sczesny@wptv.com