My Safe Florida Home imposters attempting to fool residents with 'bogus advertisements'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program reopened on Monday, allowing residents to apply for free home inspections and grants of up to $10,000 for home improvements to harden homes against storms.

However, state officials said some bad actors are looking to steal your money.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis warned Floridians to be aware of misleading solicitations and flyers claiming to be associated with the MSFH program and promoting "free roofs and windows."

In a June 21 news release, state officials said before conducting any business with a contractor, homeowners should verify their credentials and understand the grant process to avoid falling victim to fraud.

"The My Safe Florida Home Program has been very successful, helping thousands of Floridians harden their homes against storms while lowering insurance premiums," Patronis said. "It's important however, that Floridians are aware of misleading sales practices from unscrupulous contractors and vendors claiming to be associated with the program and willing to give out 'free' roofs and windows."

Patronis said last month they have already heard from some residents who have encountered these imposters.

"We've heard instances where bad actors claimed to sign homeowners up for the program only to find out that they weren't eligible or approved for a grant and were on the hook for the full cost of the repairs," Patronis said. I am proud of this program, and I will not stand by as these imposters attempt to take advantage of people. I warn all Floridians to not be fooled by these bogus advertisements and if you or a loved one are looking for the benefits that the program offers, ensure you are working with the real deal by visiting MySafeFLHome.com."

Below are five tips the state provided to avoid fraud associated with the program:



Verify Credentials: Always verify the credentials of any contractor or inspector claiming to be affiliated with the My Safe Florida Home program. Check for official identification and cross-check with program administrators if necessary. Research Contractors: Before hiring any contractor, research their reputation and history. Look for reviews, ask for references, and ensure they are licensed and insured. Get Written Estimates: Obtain written estimates from multiple contractors before making a decision. Compare these estimates carefully, including the scope of work, materials used, and total cost. Understand the Process: Educate yourself about the inspection and improvement process under the program. Knowing what to expect can help you spot discrepancies or irregularities. Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect any fraudulent activity or encounter suspicious behavior, report it immediately to the My Safe Florida Home program administrators or relevant authorities. Prompt reporting can prevent others from falling victim to scams.

According to the MSFH website, getting a grant is a two-step process. You will also have to have your home inspected.