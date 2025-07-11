My Safe Florida Home applicant baffled why her 'account doesn't exist'

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — As the My Safe Florida Home program gets ready for a relaunch in August, at least one homeowner in Jensen Beach is wondering what happened to her progress in getting a grant from a year ago.

"It says my account doesn't exist, and I can't get in," resident Aileen Flanagan said. "I don't know. I'm at a loss right now."

The school teacher said she applied last year for an initial inspection with My Safe Florida Home and had the inspection in the hopes of obtaining a $10,000 grant for new windows and even a new roof.

But once the program ran out of funds, she said she was waiting for this year to pick up where she left off.

"Long story short, it told me my account did not exist, and I was like, 'Really, how can that be?'" she said.

WPTV sent her information to the Department of Financial Services, and a spokesman said they are looking into it.

The My Safe Florida Home program does require two separate applications, one for an inspection and one for the grants.

"As far as the application process is concerned, they prompt you through each step, so it's impossible for you to miss a step," Flanagan said. "Your signature is the last thing you put on that application."

Now, she's wondering if her account can be reactivated or if she has to start all over again in August.