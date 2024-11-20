Likely no extension of condo deadline has Florida residents 'confused and upset'

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Florida lawmakers said this week it's unlikely there will be a special session to extend the deadline on condo associations facing mounting fees under new regulations.
"I have heard from people all over the state that are confused and upset," Darlene VanRiper of the Treasure Coast Condo Alliance told WPTV on Wednesday.
Her organization was formed over the frustration and pressure on condo owners facing mounting HOA fees as condo associations try to finish planning budgets for future repair work by Dec. 31.
The new regulations were put in place after the Surfside tragedy in 2021.
"I know they're trying to protect their constituents," VanRiper said. "Nobody wants another collapse, but they could have put a pause on most of it, maybe move forward with the older buildings."
"Look, it's not pleasant," Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. "We've got an environment where these HOAs have to take their maintenance obligations seriously."
Republican leaders at Florida's Capitol said they plan to look at the condo regulations when they meet for their regular session in March.
"If we were to couch my priorities all under one word to give you all it would be affordability," incoming House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, said.
