Lake Worth Beach CRA receives $850,000 federal grant for affordable housing

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach has received federal grant funds to begin building new affordable housing.

The Lake Worth Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) received $850,000 for the affordable housing, secured by Congresswoman Lois Frankel, as part of its Attainable Housing Project.

The Lake Worth Beach CRA says three vacant lots will be transformed into affordable housing units using these federal funds, at the following locations:



30 South K Street – Lake Worth Beach FL 33460 – Within the next two years

126 South J Street – Lake Worth Beach FL 33460 - Within the next two years

24 South L Street – Lake Worth Beach FL 33460 - Within the next three years

At a news conference held by Congresswoman Frankel, Mayor Betty Resch said this housing will be part of the controversial mixed-use Wiener Museum of Decorative Arts (WMODA) cultural arts campus, which is set to bring over 100 residential units to downtown. The project has long drawn public criticism from some residents over concerns of public land being transferred to developers.

Mayor Resch said these downtown developments will be a mix of market-rate and affordable housing. The renderings provided by the CRA show 110 proposed units at the "WMODA Residential" location — 102 market-rate, and eight affordable.

Lake Worth Beach CRA

The $850,000 grant builds on previous federal allocations to the Lake Worth Beach CRA — including $750,000 in 2023 and $500,000 in 2024 — all secured through Frankel's office.