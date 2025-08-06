LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Residents and business owners in Lake Worth Beach continue to voice strong opposition to the controversial Weiner Museum of Decorative Arts (W-MODA) project.

Residents gathered at City Hall on Tuesday to protest zoning amendments and the approval of development rights tied to this multi-million dollar initiative.

Lake Worth Beach residents protest controversial development

WMODA is already approved as a mix used property which is set to bring over 100 residential units to downtown. The controversial project is part of a public-private partnership with the city of Lake Worth Beach.

The project has long drawn public criticism from some residents over concerns of public land being transferred to developers for this project.

Kim Stokes, president of Lake Worth for All, the group that organized the protest, expressed pride in the community's values. "We are proud of our town, and we think our town is very valuable. We want to see it treated that way." Stokes said.

"We want developers that want to come in and pay us instead of the other way," she added.

Local business owner Thomas Gunboy also weighed in, emphasizing the need for public involvement in the decision-making process. "We need a public vote on this. This is way too big of a project, way too big of a giveaway, without going through a referendum. Let the public decide if we do this or not, not just three commissioners,” he stated.

While the Weiner Museum of Decorative Arts has already received approval, its completion is not expected until 2028.

