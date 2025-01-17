Lake Worth Beach, Riviera Beach CRAs awarded $4.4 million federal grant to help with housing crisis

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two cities in Palm Beach County received an infusion of cash this week to help with the housing crisis.

The Lake Worth Beach Community Redevelopment Agency and the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency were awarded $4.4 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The funds were provided through HUD's Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing (PRO Housing) program.

"This program is meant to cut bureaucratic red tape, build more homes, and lower the costs of developing, renting and/or buying a home," according to a statement issued Friday by the Lake Worth Beach CRA.

The agency said the grant will be used in both Lake Worth Beach and Riviera Beach "to increase access to homeownership and unit production."

"The Lake Worth Beach CRA is very grateful for the opportunity and funding to assist in removing existing barriers and effectuating more affordable housing units in both CRA areas," Lake Worth Beach CRA Executive Director Joan Oliva said. "Lake Worth Beach and Riviera Beach share similar challenges and both areas will benefit from a more focused strategy."

The Lake Worth Beach CRA, in partnership with the Riviera Beach CRA, said they are one of only 18 applicants across the U.S. to receive these funds from the Biden-Harris administration.