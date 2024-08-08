EXCLUSIVE: King’s Landing project likely back on with new developer, records show

The King’s Landing project will likely get a new developer, according to emails WPTV received from a public records request.

Records show Alabama-based Harbert Realty Services reached an agreement with Audubon Development to become the lead developer to revitalize the former H.D King Power Plant.

“Audubon and Harbert have agreed to the terms detailed in the Agreement sent to you last week,” said Lainey Francisco, attorney for Audubon Developers on Aug. 2.

The Fort Pierce City Commission will still have to approve the change at a future commission meeting, but their approval will likely save one of the city’s major development projects from the brink.

Ethan Stein

Kaitlyn Ballard, a spokesperson for the city, said it had no comment on the King’s Landing project.

“We will be better informed after the Commission Meeting on Monday, August 12, 2024, where future actions will be discussed,” she said in an email statement. “We remain excited about the potential of this project and look forward to the upcoming discussions.”

According to emails, Harbert reached an agreement with hotel franchisee Mainsail Lodging and Development. Those records also show Harbert’s Vice President Bill Ware scheduled meetings with every city commissioner, including Mayor Linda Hudson and members of city staff.

Documents, which WPTV’s Ethan Stein uncovered, show Harbert Realty Services and Audubon Development will create a new company, where Harbert Realty Services has a majority of decision-making power.

The agreement also said the project will contain 106 condominium units, a 170-space parking garage, a hotel with about 140 rooms and about 50,000-square feet of retail and restaurant space.

WATCH: A rendering of the King's Landing development

Mockup of King's Landing development

Neither a representative from Audubon Development or Harbert Realty Services responded to WPTV’s inquiries prior to publication.

Lucia Graham said she paid a deposit of about $2,500 to get one of the condominiums when the project was first proposed because she liked the project’s location close to downtown and next to a marina. She said she got concerned since there is no construction after years.

“We’ve been waiting and waiting and nothing’s come up,” Graham said. “That’s what starting raising little flags.”

She said it’s been frustrating due to a lack of communication and missed deadlines. She said she eventually requested her deposit get refunded, but the check from Audubon Development bounced.

“It’s also disheartening because I’m thinking this is a business,” Graham said. “That further made me think I’ve been taken advantage of,”

She said she got a cashier's check in the mail Tuesday from Audubon Development. Graham is hopeful the new developer will complete the project.

“I’m cautiously optimistic, put it that way,” she said. “I wonder if it had already been built then Brightline would have reconsidered their decision and move to Fort Pierce.”