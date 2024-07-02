Issues persist for some on 2nd day of My Safe Florida Home program

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The second day of new applications for the My Safe Florida Home program was still frustrating some homeowners according to emails to WPTV.

“Waited four hours on the phone. Nobody picks up or calls back,” wrote Joan to WPTV, trying to call the program for answers.

“I try to click on agree and continue and it freezes up,” said Aretha, referring to the online application.

“Pushed to the end of August. I thought my application was going to be an exception,” wrote Natalie wrote to WPTV.

She has been waiting since last fall for her approved application and was not told she’ll have to wait until mid-August.

I sent many of the questions to the CFO’s office in Tallahassee and I’m told they’re looking into them.

The crush of people trying to submit applications is evidence of how popular the program has become.

“It will never be enough, it will never be enough,” said Jeff Brandes, former state senator and president and founder of the Florida Policy Project.

He’s referring to the $200 million lawmakers put into the program this year to try and help homeowners lower insurance costs with inspections and grants for storm improvements projects.

“I would imagine within the first few weeks they’re going to announce there’s no more resources; they’re already tapped out,” Brandes said.

The application process is kicking off with special priority given to low income seniors and then will gradually open up to other applicants.

The application is on the My Safe Florida Home website.

